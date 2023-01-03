WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 235 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including the Shasta valley from Montague south. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM PST * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. For the warning, higher elevations of the Warners and the Winter Rim. For the advisory, most other areas east of the Cascades and south of Silver Lake and Chemult. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Wednesday to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph * WHERE...In California, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County and Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather