WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

148 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as

60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 4500 feet, heavy wet

snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches

possible.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County,

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County and Modoc County.

For the advisory, the I-5 corridor from Weed to near Dunsmuir

including Black Butte Summit, and highway 89 east of Mt Shasta

City to the county line. For the warning, above 4500 ft

elevation in mostly south central Siskiyou County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM PST

Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning

through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds with heavy wet snow could cause

extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise to above 4500 ft

elevation by late Wednesday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 75 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwestern Siskiyou County, including the

Trinity Alps and surrounding areas above 4500 ft.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries,

blankets, food, water, and medications.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm.

* A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather