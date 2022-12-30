WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Medford OR 911 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including Modoc County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An anomalously strong atmospheric river in Modoc County will bring unusually large amounts of rain to the region. With snow on the ground already melting, creeks, streams and low- lying areas could overflow from runoff. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Humboldt. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding will occur in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay this afternoon and evening with more widespread ponding water during periods of heaviest rainfall. Urban areas are susceptible to street flooding as storm drain capacities are exceeded. Small streams and creeks will rise and may exceed their channel and culvert capacities causing localized flooding. Areas of particular concern are Jolly Giant, Jacoby, Freshwater, and Salmon Creeks as well as Elk River and the numerous sloughs around the bay. High tides coincident with rising stream flow will enhance flooding in low lying coastal areas. - At 908 AM PST, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Eureka, Arcata, Fortuna, Rio Dell, Carlotta, McKinleyville, Westhaven-Moonstone, Ferndale, Blue Lake, Pine Hills, Cutten, Humboldt Hill, Bayview, Myrtletown, Freshwater, Fairhaven, Fernbridge, Loleta, Samoa and Rohnerville. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather