WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 926 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected into 10 AM PST Thursday morning with a snow level around 2500 to 3500 feet, then around 1 to 3 inches during Thursday evening except 3 to 6 inches in the higher terrain as snow levels rise from 3500 feet to 5000 feet. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County, including I-5 and Snowman Summit on Highway 89, and the communities of Mt. Shasta City, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a break with much lighter snowfall from late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Around 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected into Thursday morning. Then, another 2 to 5 inches during Thursday evening...except 3 to 7 inches in the higher terrain with the snow level rising to around 5000 feet. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including a portion of Highway 97 and Tennant. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Mainly rural areas of western Siskiyou County above 3000 feet. This includes Highway 3 south of Callahan and portions of Sawyers Bar Road, including Etna Summit. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Thursday morning and during Thursday evening with a break during Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will rise from 3000 feet to around 4000 to 4500 feet by Thursday afternoon. Snow levels are expected to continue to rise during Thursday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather