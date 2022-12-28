WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1012 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow, with accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 45 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County, including I-5 and highway 89, and the towns of Mt. Shasta City, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult because of blowing snow reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most impactful snow is expected along highway 89 near McCloud and Snowman Summit. In this area, there could be a need to extend the advisory beyond the 10 PM end time. We will monitor the forecast up issue an update if this is needed. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including a portion of highway 97 and Tennant. EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 3000 feet, with accumulations of up to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The high terrain along the western portion of the Shasta Valley above 3000 feet. This includes a small portion of I- 5 near Hilt. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snowfall at I-5 near Hilt is forecast to be much lighter than other areas in the advisory. In this area forecast amounts are between 3 to 4 inches, heaviest Thursday morning before 10 AM. * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet, with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County above 3000 feet. This includes highway 3 south out of the Scott Valley and Sawyers Bar Road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather