National Weather Service Medford OR 339 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over high and exposed terrain. * WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Western Siskiyou County. This includes Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road, and highway 3 east of Fort Jones. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds may cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are likely, especially in the higher terrain tonight into Saturday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. Do not detour during winter storms. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph within Shasta Valley. * WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Central Siskiyou County. This includes Forrest Mountain Summit on Highway 3 and Interstate 5 near Weed and Hilt. could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds may cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...1-2 inches per hour snowfall rates are expected tonight, especially towards Weed. This in combination with the strong winds will cause occasional blizzard like conditions with visibility below a half mile near Weed (including I-5) and possibly as far south as Mt. Shasta City. The timing for these blizzard like conditions are expected to be between 9 PM and 1 AM PST tonight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 22 inches, except up to 3 feet towards the Mount Shasta Ski area. Wind gusting as high as 45 mph, will cause reduced visibility due to blowing snow. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County, including all areas along I-5 and highway 89, Grass Lake on highway 97 as well as Mt. Shasta City, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Tennant. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The combination of snow loading on trees and gusty winds could bring down trees or tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow rates between 1-2 inches per hour are expected tonight. This in combination with strong winds will result in occasional blizzard like conditions with visibility below a half mile near Weed (including I-5) and possibly as far south as Mt. Shasta City. The timing for blizzard like conditions is expected to be between 9 PM and 1 AM PST tonight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph over high and exposed terrain. * WHERE...Modoc County including Cedar Pass on highway 299. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main hazard driving the Winter Storm Warning will be blowing snow which will reduce visibilities resulting in occasional whiteout conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over high and exposed * WHERE...Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult driving conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.