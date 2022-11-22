WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 258 AM PST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...In California, the valleys of Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, the valleys of Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County, and Central and Eastern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the wake of a front that will move through today, mixing heights will only exceed the 1000 ft. threshold for stagnating air by a few hundred feet and transport winds will remain weak. Only slight improvement will occur as a result. With stagnant conditions expected to return Wednesday, and with coordination from DEQ, the advisory remains in effect through Friday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather