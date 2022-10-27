WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

145 PM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...In California, Portions of the Klamath River Valley,

Shasta Valley, and Scott Valley. This includes the cities and

communities of Happy Camp and Klamath River. In Oregon, portions

of the Illinois Valley, Applegate Valley and Rogue Valley. This

includes Cave Junction, Obrien, Williams, Applegate, Provolt,

Rogue River, Eagle Point and While City.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some colder spots, especially in the

southern end of the Illinois Valley around Obrien and Takilma,

and portions of the Applegate Valley could see temperatures

reach freezing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

