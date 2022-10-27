WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 145 PM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In California, Portions of the Klamath River Valley, Shasta Valley, and Scott Valley. This includes the cities and communities of Happy Camp and Klamath River. In Oregon, portions of the Illinois Valley, Applegate Valley and Rogue Valley. This includes Cave Junction, Obrien, Williams, Applegate, Provolt, Rogue River, Eagle Point and While City. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some colder spots, especially in the southern end of the Illinois Valley around Obrien and Takilma, and portions of the Applegate Valley could see temperatures reach freezing. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather