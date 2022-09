WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Medford OR

638 PM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MOUNTAIN BURNSCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 645

PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SISKIYOU COUNTY...

No flooding has been reported. Please continue to use caution while

traveling around the western sections of the Mountain BurnScar.

