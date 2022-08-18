WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

142 PM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY

FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 281, 284, 285, 617, 621,

622, 623, 624, AND 625...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red

Flag Warning.

While thunderstorms are still expected through this evening,

coverage will be isolated.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...In California, the valleys of western and central

Siskiyou County. In Oregon, far eastern Curry County and

portions of Josephine and Jackson Counties. This includes the

Illinois, Applegate, Rogue, Shasta and Klamath River Valley

and the communities of Medford, Grants Pass, Cave Junction,

Ruch, Yreka, Happy Camp, Shady Cove and Ashland.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cloud cover from anticipated

showers/thunderstorms may limit how warm temperatures get during

the day, however should they break out in the next couple of

hours, expect temperatures to quickly climb.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

