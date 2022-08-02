WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Medford OR 704 PM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Siskiyou County through 745 PM PDT... At 703 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Yreka, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Damage to outdoor objects is possible. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include... Yreka and Klamath River and the McKinney Fire. This includes the following highways... Highway 3 in California between mile markers 36 and 49. Highway 96 in California between mile markers 75 and 97. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4166 12261 4160 12277 4185 12305 4197 12272 TIME...MOT...LOC 0203Z 153DEG 7KT 4175 12278 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather