WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Southeastern Siskiyou County in northern California... * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 610 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Whitney Creek and Highway 97. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in this area. Runoff from the upstream glacier has produced a mudflow through Whitney Creek and across Highway 97. HAZARD...Mudflows and flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Mudflows down Whitney Creek across Highway 97. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks in this area. Travelers on Highway 97 should avoid this area and plan another route. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING... The Flash Flood Watch is replaced by a flash flood warning for a portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Trinity. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a The Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex burn scar in... North Central Trinity County in northwestern California... * At 610 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Coffee Creek Drainage. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Carrville. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.