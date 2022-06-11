WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

534 PM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest to west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE...For the Wind Advisory, portions of Lake County and Modoc

counties along highways 31, 140, 299 and 395, but especially

near Winter Rim and Summer Lake and also from the Warner

Mountains eastward, including Cedar Pass and east of Adel into

Nevada. For the Freeze Watch, In California, portions of Modoc

County, including Alturas. In Oregon, portions Lake and Klamath

Counties including Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague

River, Christmas Valley, and Beatty. It also includes the

outskirts of Lakeview.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...For the Wind Advisory, gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. For the Freeze Watch, Frost and

freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost may also be possible for areas

outside of the freeze watch depending on cloud cover.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather