WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, Los Angeles.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger minor debris flows in and

near recent wildfire burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and

poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 306 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

continued to indicate moderate to locally heavy rain across

the area. Hourly rainfall rates up to one half inch have been

observed. These rainfall rates will continue to produce urban

and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Long Beach, Malibu, Lake Los Angeles, Acton, Burbank,

Universal City, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Pasadena,

Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Van Nuys,

Mount Wilson, Culver City, Encino, Inglewood, Northridge and

Santa Monica.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather