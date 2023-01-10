WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

659 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of southwest

California, including the following counties, Los Angeles, San Luis

Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

California, including the following county, Los Angeles.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM PST Tuesday for a

portion of southwest California.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marin,

southeastern Sonoma and southeastern Napa Counties through 745 AM

PST...

At 701 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lucas Valley-Marinwood, or near Novato, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, American Canyon, San Anselmo,

Sonoma, Fairfax, San Geronimo, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Black

Point-Green Point, Boyes Hot Springs, Yountville, Ross, El Verano,

Woodacre, Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, Temelec, Fetters Hot Spring and

Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3849 12232 3832 12211 3832 12221 3827 12219

3827 12221 3826 12222 3826 12219 3825 12221

3822 12220 3815 12229 3816 12241 3814 12241

3812 12244 3811 12249 3806 12248 3805 12249

3802 12250 3801 12250 3794 12261 3807 12277

TIME...MOT...LOC 1501Z 225DEG 45KT 3807 12263

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

