WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

529 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Strongest winds will be near the immediate coast and higher

terrain.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas

Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis

Obispo County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

