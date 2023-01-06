WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

208 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created

abonrmally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with local sets

to 16 feet and dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding of sea water is possible around

the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas

such as parking lots and walkways. Significant damage to roads

or structures is NOT expected.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with local sets to

18 feet for the San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa

Barbara Central Coast Beaches, with with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches and Ventura County Beaches.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 14 feet for the Ventura

County Beaches, with with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet with local sets to

16 feet and dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Beaches.

