WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

858 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST TUESDAY...

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air

Quality Alert due to mandatory wood burning ban. This Air Quality

Alert is in effect until 11 PM PST Tuesday.

For the additional information, call the South Coast Air Quality

Management District.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather