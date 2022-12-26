WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

512 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...West and northwest facing San Luis Obispo County

Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip

* WHERE...West and northwest facing Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PST Thursday.

