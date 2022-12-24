WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 158 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...HIGHEST TIDES OF THE YEAR...OR KING TIDES...WILL CAUSE PERIODS OF MINOR TIDAL OVERFLOWS AND INCREASED RIP CURRENT ACTIVITY THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY... .The highest astronomical tides of the year, or King Tides, will affect areas beaches and coastlines through this morning, when high tide is forecast to occur. King tides have historically resulted in the minor flooding of beach walkways and normal dry beach areas and increased rip current activity. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet. Abnormally high tides around 7 feet are expected this morning. Minor tidal overflow is possible around the time of morning high tide. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning due to increased rip current activity. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Abnormally high tides around 7 feet are expected this morning. Minor tidal overflow is possible around the time of morning high tide. * WHERE...Greatest impacts are expected on the west facing beaches of Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. Ventura County Beaches. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning due to increased rip current activity. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather