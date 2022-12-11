WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

314 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Ventura, eastern Santa Barbara, and western Los Angeles

Counties in Southwest California, including the Route and Lake

burn scars.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will cause rises in small

streams and normally dry arroyos and could trigger shallow debris

flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Water ponding on

roadways is likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 310 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain

falling across Ventura and western Los Angeles Counties. The

heaviest rainfall has been observed in western Ventura County

and in the foothill areas along the south-facing slopes of

the Ventura County mountains. Automated rain gauges indicate

rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.33 inch per hour across the

coastal and valley areas with up to 0.50 to 0.90 inch per

hour in the foothill and mountain areas. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding and roadways will become

flooded.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo,

Fillmore, Malibu, Ojai, Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Woodland

Hills, Northridge, Encino and Santa Clarita.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The rain will likely trigger minor mud and debris flows, minor rock

falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep

terrain in and near burn scars.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather