WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1222 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures are expected to remain near to slightly above

freezing.

