WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 811 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather