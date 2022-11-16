WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

158 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Local northeast wind gusts to 45 mph are possible across the

extreme southeast ranges.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Strongest in the valleys and mountains.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura

County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa

Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Local gusts to 25 mph are possible in the foothills.

