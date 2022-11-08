WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

524 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Santa

Barbara County through 545 PM PST...

At 521 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles west of Vandenberg Air Force Base to

19 miles west of Lompoc. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lompoc...

Point Conception...

Vandenberg Air Force Base...

Vandenberg Village...

and Mission Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3470 12060 3471 12060 3476 12064 3482 12061

3487 12037 3446 12033 3445 12044 3444 12045

3445 12047 3448 12048 3453 12052 3456 12058

3455 12062 3458 12065

TIME...MOT...LOC 0121Z 270DEG 28KT 3478 12078 3457 12080

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

