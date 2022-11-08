WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

900 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the San

Gabriel mountains and foothills of eastern Los Angeles County

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and

near recent wildfire burn scars, including the Fish, Bobcat, and

Ranch2. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water

over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 854 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half

inch per hour have been observed with locally higher rates to

one inch per hour. Total rainfall has ranged from 1 to 3

inches. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Acton, Wrightwood, Mount Wilson, Glendora, San Dimas,

Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Azusa, and Wrightwood and Arcadia.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger

shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable

of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn

scars.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1101 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 1101 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. El

Dorado and Apple burn scars. Highway 38 debris flows.

- At 903 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the

burn scars continuing and increasing. This will cause urban

and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

- El Dorado and Apple burn scars is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding. Rainfall rates of 0.5 to 0.75 per

hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Big Bear

City, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Hwy 243

Between Banning And Idyllwild and Lucerne Valley.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

