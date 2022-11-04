WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1006 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis

Obispo County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can

cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields

will be frosted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley and

Central Ventura County Valleys.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph in the Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather