WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

251 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations on the Grapevine portion

of Interstate 5 from Castaic up to the Tejon Pass will likely

range from a dusting up to one inch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM

PDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday

night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill

crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast,

Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Southern Salinas

Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Santa Ynez

Valley, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather