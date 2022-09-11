WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 805 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY... At 805 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lancaster, Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. The Lake Burn area will also be impacted with mud and debris flows likely. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. ...Areas of Smoke With Poor Air Quality... *Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is bringing unhealthy to hazardous air quality to many areas this evening. The worst conditions, based on observations, is from Donner Summit east into the Tahoe Basin, stretching into the Greater Reno\/Sparks\/Carson City\/Minden areas. Visibility is below 2 miles in smoke through many of these locations, so please be careful while traveling as well. *Looking ahead, the latest high resolution near surface smoke model is indicating these areas will remain in the smoke overnight into Monday morning, with smoke likely to continue eastward. Smoke is expected to follow a similar pattern on Monday as we saw on Sunday. *There will be some improvement mid-morning into the early afternoon for many locations. The one exception will be areas immediately downwind of the fire, such as Donner Lake and Truckee where air quality is likely to remain poor. Another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region tomorrow afternoon and evening. *Additional smoke is moving into far northern California and Nevada near the Oregon border due to the Barnes Fire, with minor air quality reductions. *For the latest air quality information: fire.airnow.gov, or check with your local Air Quality Management Division. Please follow their recommendations to stay safe from the degraded air quality. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather