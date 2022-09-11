WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Los Angeles County in southwestern California...

Northeastern Ventura County in southwestern California...

* Until 915 PM PDT.

* At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pyramid Lake, Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Alamo Mountain,

Lake Piru, Topatopa Peak, Castaic Lake and Highway 138 between

Quail Lake and Lancaster.

The Route, Emigrant and Tumbleweed burn areas will also be impacted

with mid and debris flows likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and

debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or

immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect

life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it

is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second

story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path

of fast-moving water and debris flows.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kern

County through 830 PM PDT...

At 751 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Stallion Springs, or 30 miles northwest of

Lancaster, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Stallion Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3501 11846 3490 11852 3495 11870 3509 11859

TIME...MOT...LOC 0251Z 128DEG 7KT 3500 11855

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

