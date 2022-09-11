WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled The highway 14 cooridor in the Santa

Clarita Valley within Los Angeles County.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small

stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather