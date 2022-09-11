WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1129 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

areas, Cuyama Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains, San Luis

Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

through this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may produce

heavy downpours with rainfall rates exceeding one inch per

hour. Weak flow aloft will cause these storms to be slow

moving, allowing them to produce rain in any any one location

for an extended period of time. This will increase the threat

for dangerous flash flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

