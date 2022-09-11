WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 210 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of three to six feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches and Malibu Coast. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather