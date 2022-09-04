WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

513 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

counties, Los Angeles and Ventura.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flooding of roadways and

small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 507 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong

thunderstorms across the northern and central Ventura county

mountains.

- Some locations that could experience flooding include...

Lockwood Valley, Rose Valley, Pyramid Lake, Alamo Mountain,

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Topatopa Peak, Gorman,

Frazier Mountain, Castaic Lake, Highway 138 between Quail

Lake and Lancaster,and Highway 33.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger

shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable

of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn

scars.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM PDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather