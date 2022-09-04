WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

445 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the Antelope

Valley in Los Angeles County.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall will likely trigger flooding of roadways

and normally dry washes. including Highways 14 and 138 in and

around the Palmdale and Lancaster metro areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 436 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across the Antelope Valley, including the

Palmdale and Lancaster metro areas. Rainfall rates locally

over one half inch per hour can be expected.

- Some locations that could experience flooding include...

Lake Los Angeles, Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill,

Littlerock, Lake Palmdale, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes,

Saddleback Butte State Park and Highways 14 and 138..

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather