WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 243 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the San Gabriel mountains and adjacent foothills of the Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flooding of small streams and roadways, as well as shallow debris flows in and near the Bobcat burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 237 PM PDT,Doppler radar indicated strengthening thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that could experience flooding include... Acton, Wrightwood, Palmdale, Pearblossom, Llano, Littlerock, Valyermo, Angeles Crest Highway Falling Springs, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Waterman and Wrightwood, - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather