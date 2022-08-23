WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

154 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with possible record

breaking temperatures up to 108 expected. Overnight

temperatures are also expected to be very warm.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 100 and 102 expected. Overnight

low temperatures will also be very warm.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* WHAT...Temperatures as high as 98 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Los

Angeles County Mountains.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected. Overnight temperatures

are also expected to be very warm.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior

Valleys.

