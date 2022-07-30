WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

646 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of roadway flooding caused by heavy rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the eastern

Antelope Valley in Los Angeles county.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Pockets of additional heavy rainfall could generate

roadway flooding in the advisory area, especially along Highway

138.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 636 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally

heavy rain continuing with isolated thunderstorm activity

across central and eastern portions of the Antelope Valley,

with the strongest storm moving into Littlerock.

- Some locations that could experience flooding include...

Lake Los Angeles, Palmdale, Lancaster, Quartz Hill,

Pearblossom, Llano, Littlerock, Lake Palmdale, Valyermo,

Saddleback Butte State Park, Highway 138 between Llano and

the San Bernardino County line and Desert View Highlands.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

