WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1128 PM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible in the hills tonight. There will likely be lulls in the winds late morning through mid afternoon. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph expected. The winds will be strongest near and through the I-5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will roadways impacted by the strong winds include Interstate 5 as well as Highways 14 and 33. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The winds have diminished. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Interstate 5 and Highway 14. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. result. * WHAT...Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Local gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Lake Casitas. * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds expected near Montecito Hills where isolated gusts to 60 mph will be possible. There will likely be lulls in the winds late morning through mid afternoon. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather