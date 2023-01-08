WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 114 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches 6000 to 8000 feet, 1 to 2 feet 8000 to 9500 feet, and 2 to 5 feet above 9500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible into the southern Sierra. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas could see reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Gusty winds and heavy snow could result in increased avalanche danger. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. accumulations of 8 to 14 inches 6000 to 8000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Highway 168 across Westgard Pass. due to blowing snow. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet through Monday, increasing to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially along southwest and west facing shores. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather