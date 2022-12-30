WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AVALANCHE WATCH The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for the following areas: the Eastern Sierra in Mono County and the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH within the next 24-48 hours. Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to continue into tomorrow. * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virgina Lakes on the north to Bishop Creek on the south. * WHEN...In effect through 700 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A series of large atmospheric river events will bring periods of heavy snowfall, damaging winds and rain on snow into the mid elevations stressing an already weak snowpack and creating dangerous avalanche conditions at all elevations. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop as the first system arrives on Friday December 30 2022. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. Consult http:\/\/www.esavalanche.org or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather