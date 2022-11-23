WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

758 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu, Lake Mohave, Fort Mohave and

Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern

Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper

Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation

Area and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles...

large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters

will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result

in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather