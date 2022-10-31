WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains

of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust or sand resulting in briefly lowered

visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds up to 55 mph

possible near and below canyon openings along the slopes of the

southern Sierra in Inyo County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8

inches above 5000 feet with 10 to 18 inches above 7500 feet.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 14 inches above 7500 feet.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

