WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 251 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY... At 250 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panamint Springs, or 25 miles southwest of Stovepipe Wells, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include... Panamint Springs and Darwin. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.