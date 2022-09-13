WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Inyo County in south central California...

* Until 315 PM PDT.

* At 229 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Darwin, or 23

miles east of Olancha, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickle size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Panamint Springs and Darwin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather