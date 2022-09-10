WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

451 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following

county, Inyo.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 450 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bishop, Browns Town Campground, Wilkerson, Millpond

Campground, Pleasant Valley Campground, Mesa, Grandview

Campground, Ancient Bristlecone Visitors Center, Round

Valley, and West Bishop.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY...

At 452 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Panamint Springs, State Route 190, and Darwin.

