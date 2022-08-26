WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

811 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 PM PDT this evening for a

portion of southern California, including the following county, San

Bernardino.

Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

