WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 233 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across Daggett in western San Bernardino County. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Barstow, Daggett and Nebo Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Imperial County through 315 PM PDT...

At 235 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Mt. Signal, or 9 miles south of Plaster City. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Mt. Signal.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 24.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 9 and 27.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3279 11583 3269 11557 3265 11562 3263 11590

3266 11591

TIME...MOT...LOC 2135Z 319DEG 0KT 3265 11580

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

