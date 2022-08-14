WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

406 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST/7 PM PDT/

THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

At 406 PM MST /406 PM PDT/, Heavy rain continues in the Mohave

Valley this afternoon with over 1 inch of rainfall reported by local

rain gauges. Flooding has also been reported by CHP along US-95

south of Needles.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Topock, Needles, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley, Mesquite Creek,

Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

