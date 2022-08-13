WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 1215 AM PDT.

* At 1108 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in the Ludlow area, along and south of the Interstate

40 corridor including Amboy Road south of Amboy. Between 1.5 and

2.5 inches of rain have fallen according to radar estimates.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible as

most rainfall is light to moderate in these areas. As rainfall

continues in these areas, any ongoing flooding is expected to

continue at least for another hour.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding due to thunderstorms

and excessive runoff.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Ludlow and Amboy including Amboy Road.

Amboy Road south of Amboy to Twentynine Palms is likely seeing

significant flooding across it in multiple locations as very heavy

rainfall rates have been recorded on radar. At least one instance of

a stuck vehicle has been reported along Amboy Road. It is advised to

find an alternate route and avoid this roadway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather